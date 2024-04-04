NEWS

No ships or ferries on April 17

No ships or ferries on April 17
[Intime News]

Ships and ferries will remain tied up on April 17 at ports throughout Greece following a decision by the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation to join a 24-hour nationwide strike called by private-sector trade union federation GSEE on the same day.

The central demands of the strike are for policies to deal with inflation and to ensure a decent standard of living.

“Greece seamen, due to the peculiarities of the maritime profession, are among the first to face the repercussions of high prices because they are the only ones who work, at best, five or six months a year to support themselves and their families for the whole year,” the seamen’s federation said, while highlighting the very low unemployment benefits received by its members. [AMNA]

Shipping Transport Strike

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Evia ferry returns to port after power outage
NEWS

Evia ferry returns to port after power outage

Port officials seize 3.75 mln capsules of prescription drug pregabalin
NEWS

Port officials seize 3.75 mln capsules of prescription drug pregabalin

Houthi attacks must ease for salvage of two vessels, UN shipping agency says
NEWS

Houthi attacks must ease for salvage of two vessels, UN shipping agency says

Houthis say fuel tanker in the Red Sea targeted with missiles
NEWS

Houthis say fuel tanker in the Red Sea targeted with missiles

Greek frigate Hydra engages UAVs in Gulf of Aden
NEWS

Greek frigate Hydra engages UAVs in Gulf of Aden

Philippine seafarers who survived Houthi Red Sea attack arrive home
NEWS

Philippine seafarers who survived Houthi Red Sea attack arrive home