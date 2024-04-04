No ships or ferries on April 17

Ships and ferries will remain tied up on April 17 at ports throughout Greece following a decision by the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation to join a 24-hour nationwide strike called by private-sector trade union federation GSEE on the same day.

The central demands of the strike are for policies to deal with inflation and to ensure a decent standard of living.

“Greece seamen, due to the peculiarities of the maritime profession, are among the first to face the repercussions of high prices because they are the only ones who work, at best, five or six months a year to support themselves and their families for the whole year,” the seamen’s federation said, while highlighting the very low unemployment benefits received by its members. [AMNA]