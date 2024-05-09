37 afflicted by food poisoning after Easter celebration in Peloponnese

Thirty-seven residents of Andritsaina-Krestena municipality in Ilia, Peloponnese, suffered food poisoning on Easter Monday.

Stavros Leventis, deputy director of the local Health Center, reported that individuals aged 15 to 90 sought medical assistance with typical symptoms.

Leventis stated, “Despite occasional cases during holidays, this year saw a spike, with 37 cases arriving at the Health Center from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.”

Following complaints, it was confirmed that all had consumed contaminated food during post-liturgy festivities.

Fortunately, all cases were promptly treated, with no hospitalizations, and patients received home care instructions upon discharge.