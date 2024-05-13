NEWS

Prime suspect remanded in case of killed police officer

A prime suspect in the homicide case involving a police officer during fan riots in Athens last December has been remanded into custody following his surrender to the authorities. 

The 36-year-old suspect, known as “Romanian,” holds a prominent position within the Gate 7 ultras fan club associated with Olympiakos. Accompanied by his legal representative, he surrendered on Monday. 

Authorities possess footage allegedly depicting him inciting other Olympiakos fans during the riots.

Another key suspect in the case, known as “Shark,” surrendered himself to the authorities last week.

The 31-year-old officer, Giorgos Lyngeridis, was struck by a flare during altercations outside the stadium in Rentis on December 7. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries twenty days later, while hospitalized in critical condition.

