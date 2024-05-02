New suspect arrested in officer’s death probe

One more person was arrested on Thursday in connection with the criminal organization believed by Greek authorities to be behind the fatal wounding of 31-year-old policeman Giorgos Lyngeridis outside a volleyball stadium in Piraeus last December.

The 41-year-old suspect holds a senior position among the organized fans of Olympiakos club, according to sources.

The new arrest brings the total number of suspects detained over the death to 68. A Piraeus prosecutor has so far brought 12 felony charges against them, including directing and joining a criminal organization, manslaughter, instigating manslaughter, causing an explosion.

Lyngeridis was hit in the leg with a naval flare in the December 7 clashes during a match between archrivals Olympiakos and Panathinaikos, succumbing to his injuries a few weeks later.

Police have already arrested an 18-year-old who is believed to have fired the flare and are now looking into the roles of other individuals involved in the incident.

The case file put together by the police Sub-Division for the Prevention of Sports Violence has shed light on the way the Olympiakos club hooligans orchestrated the attack, the internal hierarchy of Gate 7 organized fans and their relationship with the management of the team.