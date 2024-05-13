Prison officer in Crete arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle mobile phones

A 27-year-old corrections officer of Hania prison, in Crete, was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle mobile phones inside the facility.

The officer appeared on Monday before a prosecutor who ordered his release pending trial. He was accused of dropping the phones on a designated spot for the prisoners to pick them up.

The Union of Corrections Officers published an announcement condemning the incident, asking for the strict punishment of the 27-year-old. The president of the union Mr Stafylarakis said this is a case that angered and disappointed the body in comments to the state news agency AMNA.