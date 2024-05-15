NEWS

Police dismantle burglary ring in eastern Athens suburbs

Police dismantled a criminal group operating in the eastern Attica districts of Lavrio, Keratea and Koropi, responsible for numerous burglaries.

The group, including two minors, was caught Monday afternoon in the Legrena settlement after fleeing a burglarized home.

Police pursued and stopped their vehicle on Athens-Sounio Avenue. During the chase, the suspects threw burglary tools onto the road, which were recovered and confiscated.

Identified as members of a gang active since October 2023, they targeted homes, businesses and vehicles, stealing over 121,000 euros.

Sixteen burglary cases were solved. The suspects, previously arrested for similar crimes, were taken to the Athens Prosecutor’s Office.

Crime

