A Thessaloniki bus driver was sentenced to five months in prison, with a three-year suspension, after being found guilty of injuring an elderly woman who fell as she tried to board the city bus.

The Three-Member Criminal Court of Thessaloniki found him guilty of bodily harm by negligence.

The incident occurred in September 2019, when the now 98-year-old tried to board the bus from the driver’s door. The defendant closed the door, leading to the woman’s fall.