Platform for workers from Egypt opens

An electronic platform for employers to submit applications to hire Egyptian seasonal workers in the agricultural sector will be available on the website of the Migration and Asylum Ministry on Monday as part of a bilateral agreement between Greece and Egypt.

The agreement provides for the recruitment of a total of 5,000 seasonal workers in the agricultural sector in 2024.

Speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Migration and Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis stated that the first list of 2,400 eligible Egyptian seasonal workers has already been drawn up, in collaboration with the Egyptian Ministry of Labor.

“Greece’s cooperation with Egypt also in immigration matters is of strategic importance. Following my recent visit to Cairo, the activation of the electronic platform signals our will to immediately implement the agreement, signed in 2022, by the then foreign minister, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, for up to 5,000 Egyptian seasonal land workers, to cover primary sector gaps,” he said, noting that the cooperation is part of the effort to combat illegal migration and encourage an alternative corridor of legitimate legal labor mobility.

