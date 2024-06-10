‘mAiGreece’ digital assistant app for tourists now available

The application “mAiGreece,” a personalized digital assistant, became available online on Monday for everyone vacationing in Greece.

People visiting Greece can download “mAiGreece” for free on their mobile phone or tablet via the App Store or Play Store. They can log in with their Google, Apple or Facebook account and create their personal profile selecting from a range of categories, such as culture, nature and activities.

Tourists are able to interact with mAiGreece in a similar way to ChatGPT, by submitting their questions in their language, either in writing or verbally. The app also uses their location to provide information based on their whereabouts.

mAiGreece contains information on sights, museums, archaeological sites, blue flag beaches, hospitals and health centers, police stations, embassies and consulates as well as the content from visitgreece.gr.

I also has an emergency 112 button, which sends an SMS to the operations center of the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection with the user’s geographical location.

It supports 31 languages, the 24 official languages of the EU, as well as Albanian, Chinese, Japanese, Turkish, Hebrew, Arabic and Korean.