African dust creates otherworldly atmosphere

Athens and southern parts of the country were again enveloped in Saharan dust on Tuesday, with hues of yellow and orange creating an otherworldly atmosphere.

The heavy concentration of dust particles affected most people with respiratory conditions “through the degradation of air quality,” as pointed out by the Hellenic Pulmonary Society.

The frequency and intensity of Saharan dust phenomena in Greece can vary from year to year, from 7 to 20 episodes (average 13 episodes/year), depending on atmospheric conditions and the amount of dust transported from the Sahara.

According to the director of National Meteorological Service (EMY), Thodoris Kolydas, the dust will start to recede on Wednesday and by noon it will have decreased significantly.



