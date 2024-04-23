ENVIRONMENT

African dust creates otherworldly atmosphere

African dust creates otherworldly atmosphere

Athens and southern parts of the country were again enveloped in Saharan dust on Tuesday, with hues of yellow and orange creating an otherworldly atmosphere.

The heavy concentration of dust particles affected most people with respiratory conditions “through the degradation of air quality,” as pointed out by the Hellenic Pulmonary Society.

The frequency and intensity of Saharan dust phenomena in Greece can vary from year to year, from 7 to 20 episodes (average 13 episodes/year), depending on atmospheric conditions and the amount of dust transported from the Sahara.

According to the director of National Meteorological Service (EMY), Thodoris Kolydas, the dust will start to recede on Wednesday and by noon it will have decreased significantly. 

african-dust-creates-otherworldly-atmosphere0
 

 

Weather Environment Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Health-harming heat stress rising in Europe, scientists say
ENVIRONMENT

Health-harming heat stress rising in Europe, scientists say

Most untouched beaches found in Mani, Karpathos
ENVIRONMENT

Most untouched beaches found in Mani, Karpathos

Cyclades islands among Europe’s most endangered sites
ENVIRONMENT

Cyclades islands among Europe’s most endangered sites

Turkish Defense Ministry ‘vigilant’ over Greek marine park announcement
ENVIRONMENT

Turkish Defense Ministry ‘vigilant’ over Greek marine park announcement

Anguish over the future at Our Ocean Conference
ENVIRONMENT

Anguish over the future at Our Ocean Conference

UN envoy says of the threat to coral reefs: ‘Are we faced with a colossal ecosystem tragedy? Yes’
ENVIRONMENT

UN envoy says of the threat to coral reefs: ‘Are we faced with a colossal ecosystem tragedy? Yes’