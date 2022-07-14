NEWSASSET

Unpublished photos of Asia Minor campaign on show

Unpublished photos of Asia Minor campaign on show

Photographs of Greece’s military and naval operations in Asia Minor during the 1919-1922 campaign, many of which are being shown to the public for the first time, are being presented in an exhibition on the island of Spetses. The material has been selected from the archive of the Bouboulis brothers, Nikolaos and Periklis, who are descendants of Laskarina Bouboulina, a Greek naval commander and heroine of the Greek War of Independence in 1821. The exhibition, which is being held in Bouboulina’s former residence, is part of a series on ongoing events marking the 100th anniversary of the Asia Minor Campaign.

Exhibition History

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens Academy hosts exhibition on 1821 Revolution
IMAGES

Athens Academy hosts exhibition on 1821 Revolution

Syntagma Square renovations pick up pace
NEWSASSET

Syntagma Square renovations pick up pace

FM seeks to protect Odessa, Greek heritage
NEWSASSET

FM seeks to protect Odessa, Greek heritage

Cartoon (09/07/2022)
CARTOON

Cartoon (09/07/2022)

Cartoon (07/07/2022)
NEWSASSET

Cartoon (07/07/2022)

Ancient church on remote island gets Europa Nostra award
NEWSASSET

Ancient church on remote island gets Europa Nostra award