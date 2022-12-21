NEWSASSET

Recovered artifact showcased at Epigraphic Museum

A recently repatriated 4th century BC Attic pedimented grave stele made of Pentelic marble and engraved with the name “Epicrates,” is presented at the Epigraphic Museum in Athens on Tuesday. The 87.5×37 cm artifact, depicting a loutrophoros (a tall long-necked water vase with two handles used in ancient Athens for ritual purposes such as weddings and funerals) decorated with male and female figures, had been listed for auction at Christie’s in London last year with a £60,000-80,000 starting price. It was removed from sale following evidence of antiquity smuggling presented by the Greek authorities. [InTime News]

