Recovered artifact showcased at Epigraphic Museum

A recently repatriated 4th century BC Attic pedimented grave stele made of Pentelic marble and engraved with the name “Epicrates,” is presented at the Epigraphic Museum in Athens on Tuesday. The 87.5×37 cm artifact, depicting a loutrophoros (a tall long-necked water vase with two handles used in ancient Athens for ritual purposes such as weddings and funerals) decorated with male and female figures, had been listed for auction at Christie’s in London last year with a £60,000-80,000 starting price. It was removed from sale following evidence of antiquity smuggling presented by the Greek authorities. [InTime News]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy