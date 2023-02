Several Orthodox churches were badly damaged, such as the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Nicholas in Iskenderun, historically known as Alexandretta, in the Hatay province of southeastern Turkey, after the huge 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy