Humanitarian aid flows into quake-hit areas
Humanitarian aid for the victims of the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey is loaded onto a plane at Athens International Airport on Thursday, after Turkey activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Greece has so far sent eight planes with 90 tons of aid, including blankets, tents, beds and medical equipment. A humanitarian mission of the Hellenic Red Cross to support the affected areas in Turkey will leave Athens on Friday. Approximately 40 tons of aid will be delivered to the Turkish Red Crescent. Meanwhile, 36 members of Greece’s EMAK disaster response unit continued to operate in the country looking for survivors under the rubble. [InTime News]