Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his new Cyprus counterpart Constantinos Kombos during a press conference in Athens Thursday. In his first official visit, Kombos ruled out Turkish proposals for a two-state solution to resolve the division of the Mediterranean island. Dendias noted that the thaw in Greek-Turkish ties following the deadly February 6 quakes could potentially help kick-start peace talks. [AMNA]

