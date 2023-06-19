Strolling down memory lane

A walk is organized once a month by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in collaboration with Alzheimer Athens for people over 65 who want to strengthen their memory. Called ‘A Walk in the Stavros Niarchos Park: Memory and Senses,’ the experience seeks to activate the touch, smell, sight and hearing of participants, confirming the importance of the practical activation of daily functions as a tool of mental empowerment. Guided by psychologist Antigoni Leonti, participants walk around Mediterranean plants, a pine forest, a music garden, as well as outdoor installations. ‘Every sound, every smell or touch can be linked to a memory,’ says Leonti. The tour is conducted in Greek.