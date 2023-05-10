ECONOMY BUSINESS

New logistics hub at Aspropyrgos enters final stage

The Ministerial Committee for Strategic Investments on Tuesday approved the investment plan for the “Hull Logistics Park” by Streem Development that concerns the creation of an ultramodern supply chain and transit complex at Aspropyrgos.

The total budget of the project comes to 244,164,841 euros, creating 3,900 jobs during construction and 1,238 jobs in full operation.

“After four years of hard work and close cooperation of the Development Ministry with HIV Capital and other parties involved, the project is now entering the final stage of realization at the old plant of Hellenic Halyvourgia,” said Minister Adonis Georgiadis.

