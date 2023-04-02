ECONOMY EXHIBITION

Med Yacht Show returns to Nafplio this month

Med Yacht Show returns to Nafplio this month

The picturesque town of Nafplio, in the northeastern Peloponnese, is preparing to host the eighth Mediterranean Yacht Show from April 29 through May 3, in what has evolved into the biggest exhibition of professional manned recreation boats internationally.

Last year the fair at Nafplio featured five times as many boats as those exhibited by France, Italy and Spain together at the Barcelona fair.

Highlighting the advantages of Greek maritime tourism, MEDYS 2023 will showcase 95 types of boats, yacht brokers from over 30 countries and dozens of exhibitors presenting related services and products.

A series of parallel events will augment the main show.

Shipping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Union of Greek Shipowners welcomes Green Deal Industrial Plan initiative
ECONOMY

Union of Greek Shipowners welcomes Green Deal Industrial Plan initiative

Attica Group’s 2022 revenue up 52% on 2021
ECONOMY

Attica Group’s 2022 revenue up 52% on 2021

WSJ: UBS likely to shrink Credit Suisse’s $10 bln shipping portfolio
ECONOMY

WSJ: UBS likely to shrink Credit Suisse’s $10 bln shipping portfolio

Tech changes in shipping are happening too fast
SHIPPING

Tech changes in shipping are happening too fast

17th Annual Capital Link shipping forum starts on Monday
ECONOMY

17th Annual Capital Link shipping forum starts on Monday

Piraeus Port turnover increased 26.2% in 2022
ECONOMY

Piraeus Port turnover increased 26.2% in 2022