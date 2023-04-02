Med Yacht Show returns to Nafplio this month

The picturesque town of Nafplio, in the northeastern Peloponnese, is preparing to host the eighth Mediterranean Yacht Show from April 29 through May 3, in what has evolved into the biggest exhibition of professional manned recreation boats internationally.

Last year the fair at Nafplio featured five times as many boats as those exhibited by France, Italy and Spain together at the Barcelona fair.

Highlighting the advantages of Greek maritime tourism, MEDYS 2023 will showcase 95 types of boats, yacht brokers from over 30 countries and dozens of exhibitors presenting related services and products.

A series of parallel events will augment the main show.