THE NEW YORK TIMES

New York City’s schools will ramp up testing to limit classroom closures

new-york-city-s-schools-will-ramp-up-testing-to-limit-classroom-closures
Students leave a school in Queens, March 2, 2021. New York City, home to the nation’s largest school system, will eliminate its current policy of quarantining entire classrooms exposed to Covid, and will instead use a ramped-up testing program to allow asymptomatic students who test negative for the coronavirus to remain in school. [Jeenah Moon/The New York Times]
Eliza Shapiro

New York City, home to the nation’s largest school system, will eliminate its current policy of quarantining entire classrooms exposed to COVID, and will instead use a ramped-up testing program to allow students who test negative for the coronavirus and do not have symptoms to remain in school.

The new policy, which Mayor Bill de Blasio referred to as “Stay Safe and Stay Open” during his announcement Tuesday, will take effect Jan. 3, when the nearly 1 million students who attend the city’s public schools are scheduled to return from holiday break. More than 27,000 new virus cases were reported in New York City on Tuesday, and more than 2,300 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the state’s most recent count.

De Blasio, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor-elect Eric Adams, who takes office Saturday, appeared together at a news conference to present a united front against school closures, despite an enormous surge in cases driven by the omicron variant that has only worsened in the days since city schools closed for winter break last week.

“Your children are safer in school, the numbers speak for themselves,” Adams said.

Instead of delaying the start of in-person school and pivoting to remote learning, the city will double the amount of random surveillance testing it conducts, in hopes of detecting more infections while mitigating disruptions.

Hochul on Tuesday called remote learning a “failed experiment,” while lauding “the very best efforts of incredibly hardworking, passionate teachers who did their very best with remote teaching and the parents who were just pulling their hair out at kitchen tables, trying to make sure that it worked successfully.”

New York’s new schools policy is the latest example of how the country is trying to respond to the omicron variant without implementing disruptive and unpopular large-scale shutdowns. Officials are walking a tightrope as cases increase at an alarming rate: On Tuesday, the United States record for daily coronavirus cases was broken, with the seven-day average topping 267,000.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday shortened the amount of time that people who test positive need to isolate from 10 days to five, as long as they are asymptomatic and wear high-quality masks while around others.

[This article originally appeared in The New York Times.]

US Coronavirus
READ MORE
People wait to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Orange Farm, South Africa, Dec. 3 2021. Underscoring growing concerns about Omicron, scientists in South Africa said on Friday that the newest coronavirus variant appears to spread more than twice as quickly as Delta, until now the most contagious version of the virus. [Joao Silva/The New York Times]
THE NEW YORK TIMES

Inside a sequencing lab on the front lines of America’s search for Omicron

While the coronavirus vaccines’ effectiveness against severe disease and hospitalization has mostly held steady, even through the summer surge of the highly transmissible Delta variant, a number of published studies show that their protection against infection, with or without symptoms, has fallen. [The New York Times]
THE NEW YORK TIMES

Efficacy of shots wanes, fueling boosters debate

Masha Crawford, a nurse, tends to a patient on dialysis at Providence St. John’s Health Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2021. [Isadora Kosofsky/The New York Times]
THE NEW YORK TIMES

Another hidden Covid risk: Lingering kidney problems

[InTime News]
THE NEW YORK TIMES

US is getting a crash course in scientific uncertainty

A United Airlines employee prepares to unload cargo from a plane in Chicago, Ill., December 4, 2020. In January, the company's chief executive indicated that he wanted to require all of the company's employees to get coronavirus vaccines once they became widely available, but with no similar pledges from other major airlines, the company is waffling. [Sebastian Hidalgo/The New York Times]
THE NEW YORK TIMES

Health advocate or big brother? Companies weigh requiring vaccines

A mother holds the hand of her infant daughter in East Amherst, NY, on December 5. The birthrate in the United States has fallen by about 15 percent since its recent peak in 2007. [Mustafa Hussain/The New York Times]
THE NEW YORK TIMES

The US birthrate has dropped again. The pandemic may be accelerating the decline