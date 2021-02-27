OPINION

Wall of prevention

As the tourism sector is poised for a timid restart this summer, the experience from last year’s mistakes will have to be put to good use. 

It is essential to test everyone who travels to tourist destinations, starting with the people employed in the industry, so that no major outbreaks occur.

The vaccination certificate is also a good idea, but it will take time to be approved.

Similarly, it will take time to build a wall of immunity, which is why a wall of prevention is needed, immediately.

