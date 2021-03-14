The twin crises of Greece’s economic meltdown and the coronavirus pandemic are like clashing rocks that have crushed an entire generation.

These are young people who are understandably frustrated and desperate after a year in lockdown.

The question now is how will the political system respond to their desperation? Will it merely give them excuses to go out into the streets to vent their frustration? Will it deal with them with new ways of maintaining order? Or will it provide them with better education and better jobs?

Will it provide a creative outlet for their frustration? Or will it exploit it, like fuel driving political fantasies?