Law and conscience

Now that the National Health System is reaching its absolute limits, it is time for everyone to do their best to contribute toward this battle.

It is not easy, but it is absolutely necessary for doctors and pharmacists to contribute in this last stretch of the fight against the coronavirus.

The Greek state must certainly do its part and do all it can to help.

It must show flexibility and provide practical solutions to problems, so as to convincingly address those whom it has invited to honor the Hippocratic Oath.