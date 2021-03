The tragic example of the Metaxa Cancer Hospital of Piraeus, where dozens of healthcare workers and patients have tested positive for Covid-19, leaves no room for complacency.

Whoever serves in healthcare has a duty to follow the dictates of science.

Their individual right not to be vaccinated cannot prevail over their work, which requires them not to endanger the lives of others.

Those who insist on not being vaccinated should withdraw from the frontline of healthcare.