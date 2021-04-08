Below expectations

The decision by the European Union to negotiate the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines on behalf of its member-states was correct, in principle.

Europe needed to have a united defense against the pandemic.

However, its services proved to be unprepared for the historic undertaking and some of those within its leadership did not meet people’s expectations.

The European Union has ended up sowing uncertainty with its repeated failures in the vaccine rollout.

The result is that its already fragile reliability is being further undermined.