Vaccines and freedoms

The idea of using the vaccination certificate for domestic purposes only, for regulating the safe return to normalcy, should not be dismissed offhand as something that is morally contemptible.

It is not sowing division to grant people who are fully immunized the freedoms they weren’t able to enjoy when they were vulnerable to infection and transmission.

Likewise, it is not irrational to keep restrictions for people who have rejected the opportunity being offered to them, by making an individual choice without considering public health.

Everyone is free to choose not to be vaccinated against Covid; but it should not be taken for granted that this is a choice without consequences.