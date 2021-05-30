OPINION

A chance for ESY

The coronavirus pandemic has boosted Greeks’ confidence in the public health sector. The National Health System, better known as ESY, has shown it has a lot of potential that is held back by bad management.

The effort to reorganize ESY must certainly draw from recent experience. Its new structure must be manned with people who have the required technocratic skills. It does not matter how good the plan is if hospital directorates are once again filled with acolytes and cronies.

This is a historic chance to create a universal healthcare system which will provide citizens with true health insurance.

READ MORE
growth-or-parasitism
OPINION

Growth or parasitism?

OPINION

A second pillar

new-light-on-a-cold-murder
OPINION

New light on a cold murder

OPINION

Rewarding performance

A projection marking the 40th anniversary of Greece’s accession to the European Union is shows on the side of Parliament in Athens on February 18. [InTime News]
OPINION

A more secure Greece, 40 years after its accession to the EU

OPINION

Antisocial sabotage