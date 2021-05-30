A chance for ESY

The coronavirus pandemic has boosted Greeks’ confidence in the public health sector. The National Health System, better known as ESY, has shown it has a lot of potential that is held back by bad management.

The effort to reorganize ESY must certainly draw from recent experience. Its new structure must be manned with people who have the required technocratic skills. It does not matter how good the plan is if hospital directorates are once again filled with acolytes and cronies.

This is a historic chance to create a universal healthcare system which will provide citizens with true health insurance.