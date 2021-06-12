Growth with transparency

The introduction of an electronic monitoring system that will keep a close eye on the funds moving in and out of all the different agencies in the public sector is not just an enormously practical tool. It is also enormously important on a symbolic level for a state that only recently paid for a lack of transparency with a painful bankruptcy.

It is a welcome development at any time, but especially now that the state will be receiving and managing so many resources from the European Union geared toward the country’s growth and vigilance is absolutely essential.

If there is one lesson to take away from previous crises, it is that you cannot have healthy growth without absolute transparency.