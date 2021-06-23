OPINION

Unjustified relaxation

And suddenly, the pandemic is gone. It doesn’t exist. It exists only in the statistics of epidemiologists and in the calls of the government to those who are reluctant to get vaccinated. 

But on the streets, on the beaches and in restaurants, the atmosphere does not show awareness that the coronavirus is still among us. 

We have a bitter experience from last year when the same summer complacency was exhibited.

If the impression is formed that the pandemic is a thing of the past, its cost may be extended, with outbreaks during the summer.

Unfortunately, the rate of vaccination in the country does not justify this relaxation.

