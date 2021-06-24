Who’s afraid of evaluations?

No one in the public sector needs to be afraid of any performance evaluation system if they’re doing their job. This is especially so in the education system, where the lion’s share of educators are good at what they do and do it properly.

Efforts to revive fears and stereotypes about “control” that have been laid to rest are simply the result of the innate conservatism and ulterior motives being served by the forces of inertia.

They are a rearguard action and no longer have the legitimacy to keep the education system trapped in a mire.