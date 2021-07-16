The measures and restrictions that have been adopted by the government with the purpose of hindering the march of the coronavirus must be upheld at all costs. This means systematic inspections and checks to ensure that public health safety rules do not lose their momentum and fall by the wayside, flouted and ignored.

Given the fact that experts estimate an even bigger explosion in new cases over the next months, there is absolutely no room for hesitation.

A message of zero complacency needs to be transmitted first and foremost by the state, so that citizens can follow suit.