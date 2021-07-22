Checks before it’s too late

It is obvious that certain islands which are especially popular with tourists have, regardless of the reasons, turned into super-spreaders of the coronavirus.

It is therefore crucial that strict checks are carried out among visitors not only on their arrival to the islands but primarily on their departure – whether they are traveling to other islands or returning to the mainland.

Otherwise, the severity of the fourth wave of the pandemic will be much greater and the pressure on the health system that the country experienced last autumn will become a harsh reality much sooner.