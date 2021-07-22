OPINION

Checks before it’s too late

It is obvious that certain islands which are especially popular with tourists have, regardless of the reasons, turned into super-spreaders of the coronavirus. 

It is therefore crucial that strict checks are carried out among visitors not only on their arrival to the islands but primarily on their departure – whether they are traveling to other islands or returning to the mainland. 

Otherwise, the severity of the fourth wave of the pandemic will be much greater and the pressure on the health system that the country experienced last autumn will become a harsh reality much sooner.

READ MORE
black-holes-in-fragile-universes
OPINION

Black holes in fragile universes

OPINION

Careful handling

Some places must be held as sacred and Pindos is one of them, says the author. He also stresses the benefits of developing sustainable forms of tourism like hiking, which are adversely affected by damaging interventions to the natural environment. [Dimitris Tosidis/InTime News]
OPINION

Wind farm has no place on Pindos

A worker smooths the concrete during the construction of the new pathways laid down on the Acropolis to improve access for people with mobility problems, in November last year. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]
CULTURE

Plastic surgery fail on the Acropolis

OPINION

Unvaccinated tourism workers

anthe-does-not-live-here-any-more
OPINION

Anthe does not live here any more