Petty politicking

More and more countries around the world are making vaccination against Covid-19 compulsory for health workers.

The Greek government’s submission on Wednesday of a legislative amendment introducing mandatory inoculation for health and care workers was not some arbitrary move. The decision was based on the recommendations of the National Bioethics Committee and the government has allowed as much time as can be afforded for the task of turning around vaccine skeptics.

Those who have sought to avoid backing the amendment for reasons of political expediency are falling embarrassingly short of the extraordinary circumstances created by this massive health crisis.