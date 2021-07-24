OPINION

Minimum obligation

It has been three years since the day time came to a standstill in the East Attica coastal town of Mati. The families of the more than 100 victims of the deadly wildfire, who have lived through their personal tragedies with absolute dignity, are entitled to answers. 

As a minimum obligation to them, but also to the memory of the dead, justice should be administered without the slightest hint of a shadow.

At the same time, the judicial investigation of the case must proceed without delay.

