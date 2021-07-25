A stronger model

Out of the 821,000 Greek companies, only 330 rank as large, according to European standards, meaning that they employ more than 250 people. Nearly 800,000, in contrast, are small, with up to nine employees and extremely low productivity.

Increasing the size of businesses is a prerequisite for strengthening the economy’s competitiveness, as well as growing and creating well-paying jobs.

The EU Recovery Fund and the EU’s National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF) offer a historic opportunity to finance the growth of the average Greek company and to permanently change the country’s productive model. We must not waste it.