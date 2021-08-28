OPINION

The persuasion of science

No one is asking people who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus to change their belief system, nor does anyone want to “punish” them for the choices they have made. And anyone adding a moral or political slant to this conversation is simply undermining the arguments in favor of vaccination.

The only thing that the state – and the large part of society that has been vaccinated – is asking for is that citizens who are still hesitating listen to the scientists and trust their findings.

The evidence is indisputable. Public health must be taken off the table as a subject of political confrontation.

