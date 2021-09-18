A strategy in favor of youth

Greece overinvested in insuring the older generations for at least three decades – and we all know where that led in fiscal terms. Now that the economy is showing signs of a robust recovery, the same mistakes must not be repeated. The model must change.

The desire to channel these resources to the benefit of the young needs to become a strategic choice. It is not just the socially equitable thing to do; it is also essential from an existential – financial and demographic – perspective.