OPINION

After Merkel

The end of the Merkel era offers a moment for reflection in Europe. Germany’s outgoing chancellor often acted as a shock absorber for the European project, making sure that the necessary compromises were made. However, Angela Merkel’s hesitation often cost Europe. 

Now, with the political changeover in Berlin and the upcoming elections in Paris, the European Union has a chance to develop a more solid leadership. This is needed if the EU is to remedy its finance and foreign policy deficits that have caused the bloc to be snubbed even by allies. 

READ MORE
europe-late-in-growing-up
OPINION

Europe late in growing up

OPINION

A strategy in favor of youth

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou (center, right) speaks with Giannis Antetokounmpo (center, left) as his mother Veronica (right) and brother Alex (left) look on, at the Presidential Mansion in Athens, on Friday. Veronica and Alex Antetokounmpo have been granted honorary Greek citizenship. [Presidential Office/Via InTime News]
OPINION

What about those who aren’t Antetokounmpos?

A man draped in the Greek flag holds up a homemade sign with a cross reading ‘No to vaccines’ and ‘Repent’ at a rally organized to oppose mandatory vaccinations against Covid-19, in downtown Athens, on August 29. [Dimitris Kapantais/InTime News]
OPINION

Incensed anti-vaxxers

[Reuters]
OPINION

After the wildfires, threat of indolence becomes visible

OPINION

Assimilation and security