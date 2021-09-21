OPINION

No match for class

Online education is a useful tool that was employed as a matter of necessity during the lockdowns. Under no circumstances, however, can it be regarded as an equal substitute to education with a physical presence, in the lecture hall.

This is why calls from within the academic community demanding that remote education continues at universities this year too ring more like the demands of professors who are accustomed to never setting foot in class looking to protect their way of doing things.

