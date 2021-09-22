OPINION

Protecting education

Teachers and other staff working in Greece’s public education system have behaved responsibly toward the public health crisis and taken up the Covid-19 vaccine in large numbers. Now they are trying to ensure that schools stay open, despite the circumstances.

It is unfair that these educators should be dragged to police stations or fall victim to bullying because they are upholding the law. Lawyers’ associations should also be ashamed of themselves for standing idly by while certain members of the profession profit off scurrilous lawsuits against teachers and professors.

Education must be protected from this kind of sabotage.

