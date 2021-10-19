OPINION

Parties aren’t anyone’s property

A generation of politicians was burned when called upon to manage Greece’s economic collapse. 

Some of them have been left with a bitter taste in their mouth, thinking that they had deserved a better future. But vindication can only be provided by history, not the present. Especially for those who, in the meantime, have unsuccessfully sought a return, one would expect them to behave according to their previous position. 

Political parties are not property for people to lay claims to. 

Former prime ministers are not door-to-door salespeople, knocking again and again on the door of their old electoral clientele. They are more useful from a distance.

