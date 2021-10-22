OPINION

Evaluation everywhere

The government’s insistence on implementing legislation regarding performance evaluation in the education sector and the introduction of an electronic system to monitor the process of pension issuing from the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) are two examples of the way in which the political class can deal with the sclerotic mentality of the state sector. 

All state employees must undergo some form of assessment and be held accountable. 

Not only does this lethargic performance and unaccountability – both trademark traits of the Greek public sector – come at the citizen’s expense, but it is also unfair to worthy civil servants.

