The school debate

The discussion about the Greek school system tended to always focus on staff and infrastructure, on the absence of money for better buildings and more teachers.

After many years, a proper effort is now under way to modernize and improve the actual content of education. It is a bid to open schools to new fields of knowledge and to impart this knowledge to children by employing modern teaching methods.

It may not be a reform that has an immediate and evident imprint, but it is absolutely vital.

University students hold banners outside Parliament against planned education reforms that would allow police to patrol campuses, in Athens, on February 11. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
