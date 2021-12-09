bob-dole-s-philotimo

Unfortunately, we will again join current and former Presidents, Senators, Members, cabinet officials and other prominent officials at the Washington National Cathedral to lay to rest another friend. This friend is a giant from America’s greatest era – Bob Dole. He was an important, behind the scenes philhellene, whose philotimo was seen by all.

Dole’s philotimo first came to my attention over four decades ago while I served President Jimmy Carter as his Assistant Secretary of Commerce. I asked a mid-level employee in my office why he had taken such a long lunch and he answered, “because I had to go to the Capitol to have lunch with my friend Senator Bob Dole.” It was unusual that a politician of Dole’s stature would take such time with those unable to improve one’s power or position.

My staffer, it turned out, had recuperated for a while in the bed next to WWII-wounded Bob Dole. And Dole’s philotimo wouldn’t let him forget it. During and following WWII, Dole had to recuperate for three years from severe wounds to his shoulder. As a result, for the rest of his life, he carried a pen in his right hand so that no one would irreparably damage his shoulder by trying to shake his hand.

Dr. Hampar Kelikian performed seven major surgeries on Dole enabling him to return to productive life, giving birth to Dole’s philhellenism. He could not forget the immediate family losses Dr. Kelikian experienced during the Armenian genocide. Subsequently, he refused to go along with his Republican colleagues of that era who sided with strategically important Turkey, regardless of what they did to Cyprus, Greece, or the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Although weighted down with his duties as the US Senate Majority Leader, Dole always took time to meet with our Hellenic leadership each time we brought them to Washington. He was there for us when we enabled our Ecumenical Patriarch to be only the second living person in US history to have a ceremony in the US Capitol Rotunda.

Additionally, during Greece’s economic downturn, when the world media labeled the Greek people irresponsible, Dole helped us remind America and the world just how extraordinary the Greek people were in WWII and how much the world owes them. His celebrity at our Washington OXI Day Foundation’s first major event at the National WWII Memorial helped us in subsequent years to move detailed knowledge of Greece’s Oxi Day into the consciousness of US Presidents, Vice Presidents, Congressional leaders, and leaders around the world.

In addition, Dole’s philhellenism moved him to join the board of our American Democracy Month Council that includes many of America’s most successful Hellenes and other leaders. He and the Council moved more than half the US Senate to advocate for democracy and educate millions of their social media followers about its essential value.

Dole will also always be remembered by his close friend Tom Korologos and others who considered him a friend for his sense of humor. Dole found humor in Turkey’s attempt to strike back at him by banning the importation of Dole pineapples, foolishly thinking the Senator owned them. He would evoke laughter from close friends in the opposition party. He kidded them by saying, “If you are a Republican when you are young you have no heart, but if you are a Democrat when you are older, you have no brains.”

After President Bill Clinton defeated Dole for the presidency, we hosted a fundraiser to help his wife get elected to the US Senate. At this event, he said, “I want my wife Liddy in the US Senate because Hillary Clinton is there and that will make Bill and me both members of the Senate spouses’ association. I plan to challenge him for that group’s presidency and this time I will win!”

Even the longest serving Democrat in the US Senate who serves as President Pro Tempore and Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, Pat Leahy, lamented the passing of Bob Dole. He recounted at breakfast the personal pride he felt when Dole selected him, a Democrat, to be one of only two Senators to speak about him when he received the Congressional Gold Medal, a rare recognition received by George Washington, Winston Churchill and our Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. Philhellene and philotimo-filled Bob Dole will be missed by all.

Andy Manatos is CEO and Mike Manatos president of Manatos & Manatos, a government relations and public policy company which deals also with Greek and Orthodox issues in Washington.