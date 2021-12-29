No more excuses

The donation of security equipment to four main Greek universities so that they can keep an eye on who enters the campuses eliminates any excuses for delays.

Without having to spend money from state coffers, universities have ensured the material preconditions for the implementation of the law.

All that remains is for them to show the will: The will of university rectors to protect their campuses, and the will of politicians to fulfill one of the main pledges of the government that remains – not completely unjustifiably – unfinished.