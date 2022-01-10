Misleading debate

The argument over whether the state cannot cover the cost of all diagnostic Covid-19 tests for all citizens, or can only do so for specific categories such as school pupils, may be understandable.

However, the issue must certainly not be allowed to become the subject of superficial confrontations between pundits parading on television.

On top of being fruitless, the debate risks taking a toll on people’s confidence in self-testing kits at a time when they are essential in helping curb the spread of the virus.