OPINION

Keeping a cool head

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on all of us. Public trust in health experts and state officials has been seriously damaged. That said, we must all – that is, the political class, the media and the public – try to think rationally and keep a cool head.

Most scientists believe that the highly transmissible Omicron variant will spell the end of the pandemic and that the virus will start to behave like the seasonal influenza virus. They warn against dramatizing the situation, adding that emphasis must be placed not on the number of daily Covid-19 cases, but on the number of hospitalizations and intensive care admissions. 

Sure, state authorities must intensify efforts to deal with the challenges caused by the high morbidity rate. However, there is no need for panic or hyperbole – no matter how tired of the situation everyone may be.

