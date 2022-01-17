For most Greek governments after the restoration of democracy, the second half of their term was not productive. Most of them seemed to be sleepwalking into the trap of pre-election inaction early on.

The current government, which for almost two years has devoted all its forces to the pandemic and other simultaneous crises, cannot afford to freeze its reform agenda now. Any pre-election “nirvana” would cost the country, but it would also cost the government.

The majority of citizens in 2019 demanded change and progress, and the won’t be happy if that stops now.