The Greek authorities showed good reflexes in the wake of the murder of a 19-year-old soccer fan in Thessaloniki.

However, the effort to tackle hooliganism will not be judged in the short-term. Its success, rather, will depend on the determination of the authorities to sever the familiar tentacles of criminal activities.

Operationally-speaking, it is not a daunting task. It is the political challenge that has proved insurmountable to this day.

We don’t need new laws to do this. Only a serious display of political willpower.