OPINION

Political willpower

The Greek authorities showed good reflexes in the wake of the murder of a 19-year-old soccer fan in Thessaloniki.

However, the effort to tackle hooliganism will not be judged in the short-term. Its success, rather, will depend on the determination of the authorities to sever the familiar tentacles of criminal activities.

Operationally-speaking, it is not a daunting task. It is the political challenge that has proved insurmountable to this day. 

We don’t need new laws to do this. Only a serious display of political willpower.

READ MORE
[Intime News]
OPINION

A new election law?

OPINION

Strengthening production

our-bad-old-self-is-waiting-in-the-corner
OPINION

Our bad old self is waiting in the corner

OPINION

Off topic

[InTime News]
OPINION

Hope did not sweep through Parliament

OPINION

The part of Greece that moves ahead