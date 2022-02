Athens has always found it difficult to gain the attention of its partners whenever it needed to explain what it is like to face a threat from a revisionist country, which wants to “correct” the “mistakes” of history by force.

The Ukrainian drama could be a moment of awakening. It could serve as a high-profile example for Greek diplomacy to stimulate the reflexes of our allies regarding the danger at the southeastern border of the West.

The analogies are now obvious.