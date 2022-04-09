OPINION

Opportunities ahead

The country is walking into a minefield of inflation caused by the war in Ukraine. 

However, the country’s paid off its debt to the International Monetary Fund and the chapter of enhanced supervision by European Union institutions is also closing.

Furthermore, just yesterday, the EU disbursed the first installment from its EU recovery fund. 

That means that, in the midst of the crisis, the country has the potential to promote structural changes and strengthen its infrastructure. The opportunity must not be missed.

READ MORE
Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill releases a dove, celebrating the Annunciation ahead of Orthodox Easter at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow, on Thursday. [AP]
OPINION

Ecclesiastical diplomacy

[InTime News]
OPINION

A real and brutal choice

OPINION

Priorities trump mistake

OPINION

The West and the fakers

Hungary’s far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban holds a news conference, in Bucharest, after winning a fourth consecutive term in Sunday’s election. [Reuters]
OPINION

The fall of the US Republic

MEPs vote at the European Parliament in Strasburg Tuesday. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an occasion for reflection on the foundations of a European identity, says the author. [AP]
OPINION

The winner of the war: European identity based on values