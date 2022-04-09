Opportunities ahead

The country is walking into a minefield of inflation caused by the war in Ukraine.

However, the country’s paid off its debt to the International Monetary Fund and the chapter of enhanced supervision by European Union institutions is also closing.

Furthermore, just yesterday, the EU disbursed the first installment from its EU recovery fund.

That means that, in the midst of the crisis, the country has the potential to promote structural changes and strengthen its infrastructure. The opportunity must not be missed.